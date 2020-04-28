5 Must-See Ceramics Shows You Can View Online

In order to create such gestural, surprising pieces, the German artist uses an age-old technique known as sand casting. This method utilizes sand mixed with a binding agent to create a pliant, shapeable mold. Nagel carves into this substrate directly before pouring in liquid porcelain. By working this way, the artist is able to produce spontaneous, spur-of-the-moment shapes and textures that would be nearly impossible to create through more conventional procedures. “The handling of the material and the methods of making volume and shape are improvised,” he explained. “I dig, I stack, I find, I paint on.”
—Shannon Lee