5 Must-See Ceramics Shows You Can View Online

practice is driven by a desire to protect her lineage—she weaves clay together, as her grandmother wove palms, in an effort to create objects that will carry on traditions and educate future generations of women. In works such as Hybrid Gourd (2019), she makes permanent the woven palms of her Bahamian roots.

While Major looks to past generations of women,looks to a past chapter in art—18th-century painting and sculpture. She creates porcelain figures of some of the most reproduced images in art history, like Venus, the Three Graces, and Leda and the Swan. The twist? Most of these idealized female bodies have animal heads. Howling wolves and wrinkled rhinoceroses have smooth, curving hips and coyly gestured feminine hands to highlight the relationship between humans and our increasingly vulnerable environment. By adopting the archetypal female form, Morey calls to mind the various images of women painted and sculpted in fecund forests to signify the urgency of protecting that landscape and its inhabitants.