5 Must-See Ceramics Shows You Can View Online

For “Nature/Nurture,” Ferrin Contemporary director Leslie Ferrin brought together a diverse group of 12 female artists to consider the role that gender plays, directly or indirectly, in their practices and careers. The show was organized in conjunction with Forefront 2020, a two-day exhibition and symposium highlighting women in the visual arts on MASS MoCA ’s campus (the event has been postponed, and its new dates are to be determined). “Nature/Nurture” calls to mind the age-old debate, but here, the concepts of nature and nurture aren’t pitted against each other. The artists were encouraged to express how their experiences as women have shaped them and their work.