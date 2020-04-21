5 Must-See Figurative Painting Shows You Can View Online

“The show is a reflection of the conjunction of my understanding of lessons that my nana gave me, embedded ancestral messages and prayers,” Tramaine said. One piece, Bearer of Good News (2020), feels especially relevant; it reminds us of the positive change that often lives on the other side of adversity. The work depicts a seemingly collaged figure against an electric green background; bold strokes of yellow, black, and blue break up the frame. Parable of Nana (2020) shows a face with multiple sets of eyes and mouths against a deep red background. The figure appears to be experiencing several emotions at once.

Tramaine described her artistic process as intensely spiritual. Alongside oil, acrylic, and spray paints, she lists Yeshua, a Hebrew word meaning “Son of God,” as a material in each of the works in the exhibition. “Parables of Nana,” she noted, came out of a vision she had. The divine place from which her vibrant work is born shines brilliantly during a time that feels increasingly gray.

—Daria Harper



