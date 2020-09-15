5 Must-See Shows from Gallery Weekend Berlin

For the most part, however, each of the shows at Gallery Weekend Berlin’s nearly 50 participating galleries could be read in a new light due to the events of the past six months. In some cases, the artwork was made during and in direct response to the lockdown. Other works were made decades before, but resonate with the present. Perhaps the best metaphor for the weekend on the whole is a show that didn’t take place at a gallery: Haus der Kulturen der Welt’s presentation of Aby Warburg’s Bilderatlas Mnemosyne (1925–29). Warburg’s 63 panels combine and contrast images of different eras and contexts, finding common ground between them like a game of visual etymology.

Warburg’s influence seems to hang over the shows currently on view, creating connections in a time where distance is still a necessity. Here are five standouts from the 2020 edition of Gallery Weekend Berlin.



