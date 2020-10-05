5 Must-See Shows in London during Frieze Week

In any other year, the familiar white Frieze tents would be going up in Regent’s Park, heralding the start of the most exciting week of the London arts calendar and kicking off a city-wide schedule of exhibition openings, private views, dinners, parties, and boozy receptions.

But this year, the mood in the city is more somber. Following a brief return to normalcy (or something vaguely like it) this summer, the U.K. has witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus cases, which has led to a newly legislated 10 p.m. curfew for hospitality businesses in England, a ban on social gatherings of more than six people, and new fines for people caught without masks where required. A second full lockdown seems imminent.