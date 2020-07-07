5 Must-See Shows from Paris Gallery Weekend

In addition to Saint-Germain and the Marais—one a former bastion of French art-world prestige, the other its current seat of power—are two neighborhoods that have only recently come to be known for their cultural offerings. Situated almost on polar opposite ends of the city, the super-wealthy 8th arrondissement and the suburban twin towns of Romainville and Pantin (which have been absorbed by the city’s expansive sprawl) propose two radically different conceptions of what the future of Paris’s art scene might look like.

Apart from a pilgrimage through space and time, the seventh edition of Paris Gallery Weekend is also an opportunity for the city’s various cultural institutions, large and small, to show solidarity in the wake of the financial and moral shock of the recent health crisis and to imagine how the former world capital of art and culture can reinvent itself going forward.

Here, we share a look at five of the most compelling exhibitions from this year’s event.



