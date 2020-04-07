5 Must-See Photography Shows You Can View Online

Weems pivots her attention to major cultural institutions in “The Museum Series” (2005–present). Dressed in black with her back facing the camera, Weems stands outside renowned sites such as the Louvre and the British Museum , inviting us to consider who’s invited into these spaces. Since starting the series 15 years ago, museums have begun to expand their collections and programming to include Black artists.

While cultural institutions across the world are closed indefinitely and announcements of furloughed or laid-off staff members are frequent, Weems remains hopeful. “A disaster brought us to a new place, but it’s a place we needed to get to anyway. We needed a cultural and social reset for a very long time and this virus is bringing up all of these issues across the board,” Weems remarked. “It may be 15 or 20 years from now, but museums are going to have to change.”

—Harley Wong



