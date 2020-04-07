5 Must-See Photography Shows You Can View Online

The series “Lessons of the Hour” (2019), named after Douglass’s final speech, reinterprets notable moments in his life through large-scale color photographs and a 10-screen film installation. One particularly arresting image, J. P. Ball Studio, 1867 Douglass (Lessons of the Hour), sees a Douglass lookalike seated in a photo studio amid various props. With the subject’s stoic expression, the image nods to iconic photographs taken of Douglass by the historical American photographer J.P. Ball. “Lyrics of Sunshine and Shadow,” a series of small black-and-white tintype portraits, is inspired by a poem by Paul Laurence Dunbar, one of the first highly acclaimed and influential Black poets.
A distinguished professor of the arts at the University of California, Santa Cruz, with many solo exhibitions under his belt, Julien will receive a retrospective survey at Tate Britain
in 2021.
—Daria Harper