5 New Websites Artists Can Use to Boost Their Careers

Artists and other creatives have long been hard-pressed to find a comprehensive, user-friendly website that provides listings for artist residencies, grants, incubators, open-call exhibitions, and other opportunities. Katrina Neumann, Sebastien Sanz de Santamaria, and Kira Simon-Kennedy sought to rectify this by building Rivet, a unified database of “programs of all kinds that provide time, space, and support for creative people to develop their work,” as Simon-Kennedy writes in Rivet’s guide to applying for these opportunities. The site, which is planned to launch in spring 2018, aims to not only aggregate these opportunities, but also make it easy for artists to parse through them and filter down to their own qualifications and interests. The online platform has been in the works since fall 2016, when the founders began work on it at the New Museum’s NEW INC incubator.