5 Photographers Capturing Chinese Youth Culture Today

“I simply present [them] as they really are, and reveal their private and honest moments,” she said of the women she photographs. “They are more independent, brave, and free, daring to challenge the restraints of traditional values cast on them.”

Yang feels an intimate connection with the girls, who are both friends and strangers. She began the series as an outlet for her own adolescent emotions. “They all share a certain degree of similarities with myself: The same loneliness, confusions happened in their life,” she explained. “But on the other hand they are more courageous.”

As Yang ages, the project does too. She has now captured femininity across generations—millennials born in the ‘80s and ‘90s to Gen Z girls coming of age today. More recently, she has begun exploring the series beyond her native country, photographing girls in Thailand.



