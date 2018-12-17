There’s a delicate sensuality to the work of Li Hui. Sunlight spreads across skin; body parts are cropped and gently abstracted; touching is presented as a sacred act. Her work exists “somewhere between fantasy and reality, a delicate balance,” she explained via email.

Nature is always present in the forms of blooming flowers, an expanse of wheatfields, or patterns of golden-hour light. Li’s use of the natural world comes from her upbringing in Hangzhou, China. “Hangzhou is a city full of natural scenery, with lakes, mountains, and untouched wilderness. It is a very relaxed and free city,” she said. Unlike other Chinese metropolises, it’s “peaceful and serene.”

But the quiet moments Li photographs are also representative of her introverted personality. “As a result, I’m more sensitive to my surroundings,” she noted. That sensitivity helps her capture subtleties that others might miss—“visible but easily overlooked intimate details,” she said.

Li’s images from her most recent book, No Word From Above, were exhibited at Red Hook Lab ’s “Labs New Artists II” this past summer and at Photo Vogue Festival last month. They also caught the eye of The New Yorker’s photo team, who invited her to share her work on the magazine’s Instagram feed.

Though Li is better known outside of China, last year, with the release of No Word From Above (her third monograph), she had a solo exhibition in her native city. “It was great to finally show my work in my community,” she reflected.



