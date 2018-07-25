5 Reasons Why You Should Try Painting with Acrylics Instead of Oils

For many artists, the idea that acrylics belong in a kindergarten classroom rather than an established painter’s studio begins in art school. Professors have been known to drill art students with unspoken rules like “don’t paint a large sculpture red,” “don’t put a circle in the middle of a composition,” and “serious painters use oils, not acrylics.” This final generalization, passed down from one pompous painter to the next, is, in many ways, a grave misfortune.

Since its invention in the mid-20th century, acrylic paint has provided artists with an alternative to toxic, pricey, slow-drying oil paints. But its quality was not entirely ideal at first. “One of the reasons people historically didn’t work with acrylics is because when they were first created, they were really chalky, really matte, and weren’t loaded with a lot of pigment,” explained Rhéni Tauchid, an artist and author of the 2018 book Acrylic Painting: Mediums & Methods . “But that has changed.” Over time, it has become an exceptionally safe and vibrant material for painting.

Acrylic is made with plastic, so its quality has become more and more refined as plastics have evolved. For example, thanks to the advancements of clear plastics, acrylic paints now boast bright, saturated hues.

David Hockney Helen Frankenthaler Mark Rothko Lubaina Himid Katherine Bernhardt Despite the medium’s rough start, however, famed artists still took note of the paint’s unique qualities, and began incorporating it into their palettes regularly.was one of the first prominent artists to pick up on acrylics, along withand. Contemporary artists likeandstill rely on the medium today.

“As people get to know more about what they can do with it, they will become more accepting of acrylic paint as a professional medium,” Tauchid noted. So, in the spirit of leveling the playing field between the revered traditions of oil paint and the relatively new plastic medium, we’ve compiled some of major advantages of using acrylic paints.



