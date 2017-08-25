5 Small Galleries Unite to Open L.A. Space for Less Than the Cost of One Art Fair

On September 10th, Los Angeles’s newest gallery, Ruberta, will open its doors. The commercial venture is a unique, collective effort realized by five young art spaces based in Latin America: BWSMX, Agustina Ferreyra, and Lodos, all hailing from Mexico City, as well as Proyectos Ultravioleta (Guatemala City), and CARNE (Bogotá).

Ruberta’s exhibition model is idiosyncratic. The gallery will operate for one year, during which time there will be one collaborative group exhibition staged by all five partners in tandem. Beyond that, each of the participating galleries will have a window of two months to put on their own shows.

At a time when international reach is crucial, yet costly, for emerging galleries, Ruberta is a way to introduce artists to fresh audiences, build relationships in a new city, and mount thoughtful, curatorially driven exhibitions.

This inventive and collaborative gallery model comes as small and mid-size galleries worldwide struggle to stay afloat, confronted with the mounting financial pressures of running a brick-and-mortar space and participating in international art fairs. Many dealers are seeking new, cost-effective initiatives through which to foster necessary networking and increase global reach. Recent popular examples are pop-up spaces and events like Condo—which for the past two years has seen dozens of international galleries coordinate to mount concurrent exhibitions in London and New York.