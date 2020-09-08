5 Things to Know about Collecting Figurative Paintings

Often, technical ability matters less than motivation. When sizing up a figurative painting, Mansour counseled, viewers should ask themselves: “What is the intent of their figuration, and are there solidly grounded reasons for why an artist paints in the manner that they do?” He added, “Larry Pollans always stressed in discussing a work of art to think not just about what is depicted but why…the artist [chose] to paint it in that way. That’s been a guiding principle for me in assessing the quality of any work of art ever since.”

Grahne noted, “I like to look at the concept, narrative, and execution of a painting. Oftentimes, though, it is hard to describe why a work is ‘good’—it’s just a feeling and a connection one has to the work. The term ‘good’ is so subjective.”

Also crucial is the artist’s relationship to the subject . Kelly pointed to Wiley’s work “focusing on communities who have traditionally been excluded and exalting them to their due recognition.” She added, “Whether it is a street cast model or President Barack Obama , what I appreciate most in his work is how Kehinde’s respect for the sitter shines through in every painting while simultaneously examining the symbols and visual language of the heroic, powerful, majestic, and sublime.”



