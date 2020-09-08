5 Things to Know about Collecting Figurative Paintings

The pandemic has transformed the ways collectors buy art, whether from PDFs distributed by galleries or through online sales platforms. While such purely digital channels are no match for seeing a work in person, Grahne believes “it is ‘easier’ to buy figurative work via a JPEG than other types of work, because figurative painting translates better as images as opposed to more abstract or process-based [and] conceptual work.”
The move to more digital sales will likely have permanent effects on the entire art market, according to Mansour, not just the buying and selling of figurative paintings. “Perhaps counterintuitively, lockdown actually enabled us to connect with more people,” he said. “The online and live-streamed sale season led to a 66% increase in new clients visiting the website, and in July’s evening sale of 20th-century and contemporary art, there was a 20% increase in first-time buyers compared to the previous year.”