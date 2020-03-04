5 Works at Spring/Break You Can Buy for under $10,000

The Spring/Break Art Show has always been extra. The roving, funky, alternative fair, now in its ninth year, features elaborate performances, wild installations, and booths helmed by artists and curators who are more interested in self-expression than pristine presentations. This year, by selecting the theme “In Excess,” Spring/Break founders Andrew Gori and Ambre Kelly encouraged participants to take their creative pursuits even further.

Jac Lahav Anna Berlin Colin J. Radcliffe Faith Holland Over 100 projects follow their dictum to “go for baroque,” exploring maximalism, capitalism, consumerism, overabundance, overindulgence, and more, more, more. The mandate has inspired a booth (curated byand Eli Bronner) featuring works by over 24 artists about Diet Coke; a garden of Frozen dolls by Solange Mishika Tshibangu, sculpted to look like they’re pregnant; a painting byof an astronaut copulating with a devil; a sculpture byof a masturbating alien; a presentation of new GIF work bytitled The Most Beautiful Dick Pics of All Time; and a booth that features a book titled Cock Paper Scissors. Queerness and exuberant color reign here.

Through Sunday, March 9th, floors 10 and 11 of the straightlaced Upper East Side building at 625 Madison Avenue are a zany creative haven where too much is never enough. Yet in choosing just five treasures from the show that cost under $10,000, we’ve had to exercise the opposite—extreme restraint.



