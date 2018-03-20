How 500 High Schoolers Helped Keith Haring Pull off One of His Most Ambitious Projects

Keith Haring is best known for acting alone. As a student at New York’s School of Visual Arts in the early 1980s, he rose to fame for scrawling radiant babies and dancing figures in chalk across subway tunnels. Later, he worked furiously in his SoHo studio on massive canvases covered in his signature, seemingly endless stream of lively shapes, lines, and characters.

But some of the artist’s most ambitious projects were completed with the help of hundreds of high school students. In 1986, for instance, he joined forces with 1,000 kids from New York to create a 10-story-tall banner depicting the Statue of Liberty. The following year, he and a group of teenagers covered a wall in a low-income neighborhood in Philadelphia with a series of figures, grooving ecstatically in unison. And in 1989, just months before his death from AIDS, Haring traveled to Chicago and enlisted the talents of 500 public school students to forge a 488-foot-long mural in the city’s center.

“Whatever else I am,” Haring wrote in a journal entry, “I’m sure I, at least, have been a good companion to a lot of children and maybe have touched their lives in a way that will be passed on through time.”