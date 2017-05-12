57th Venice Biennale Opens to Mixed Reviews—and the 9 Other Biggest News Stories This Week

The Centre Pompidou’s chief curator brought together 120 artists and collectives for the optimistic “Viva Arte Viva,” which opened to tempered reviews. In her exhibition, which spreads across the Giardini and the Arsenale in a series of thematic “pavilions,” Macel offers a view of human experience in which artists are the central protagonists. But as Artsy’s Tess Thackara noted in her review, Macel’s tightly curated selection at the Central Pavilion loses its way in the larger Arsenale, where the pseudo-pavilions start to feel, at times, too simplistic, at others, like an arbitrary device. Also debuting in Venice this week are 85 national pavilions. Among the highlights are the German pavilion, featuring transfixing performances mounted by Anne Imhof, and Mark Bradford’s bold takeover of the U.S. pavilion, which he has transformed into a ruin.

02 New York’s spring auctions are expected to post solid results, with an estimated $1.3 billion of modern and contemporary art for sale.

Encouraging results last May and in November, with auction weeks bringing in $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively, have brought some choice lots back to the market, such as a nearly six-foot-square portrait by Jean-Michel Basquiat. It was guaranteed by Sotheby’s, and comes with a record estimate of $60 million, according to The Telegraph. Simon Shaw of Sotheby’s told Reuters that the auction house has “witnessed strong demand for breakthrough masterpieces,” and referred to Egon Schiele’s Danaë, one of the painter’s most important early works (he was just 19 when he painted it). It is expected to go for as much as $40 million. The auctions come as global public auction sales fell by 26% in 2016 from 2015, according to The Art Market | 2017, a report recently released by Art Basel and UBS. The decline has been attributed to political and economic uncertainty, which shifted some dealmaking to the private sphere.

03 Under a forthcoming cultural plan, New York may allocate greater resources to smaller organizations in less prosperous neighborhoods.

New York’s Cultural Plan, which Mayor Bill de Blasio will put before the City Council by July 1st, will likely shift more of the city’s $178 million arts budget to smaller organizations in disadvantaged areas. Majority City Council leader Jimmy Van Bramer, who helped develop the plan’s legislation, said this budget would provide “more funding opportunities for small, emerging, community-based nonprofit cultural institutions.” Proponents of the plan say the proposed changes would not necessarily hurt larger museums—institutions like the Met, which takes $26 million of its $332 annual budget from city funding. Meanwhile, critics contend decreased funding would interfere with educational programs these museums provide. Representatives for major institutions have stressed the critical nature of city funding in wake of President Trump’s intent toeliminate the NEA. Arguing that it needs to shore up its budget, the Met recently formally asked for the city’s permission to charge admission to out-of-state visitors. The unprecedented move for the currently free institution is one the Brooklyn Museum wouldalso consider.

04 A seminary slated to join the Yale Divinity School has been failing to return sacred artifacts to Native American tribes.

Federal regulators have faulted the Andover Newton Theological School for its poor compliance with a law that aims to reunite Native American tribes with special and sacred artifacts held by museums, dealers, and others. The seminary, which is selling its real estate and will be housed within the Yale Divinity School, has 158 Native American items. For the past 70 years or so, they were housed in Salem, Massachusetts’s Peabody Essex Museum. In 2015, the resource-strapped seminary proposed selling some of the items, a move the museum’s director called a “break of trust” and which federal officials warned would violate “a federal law that says any organization that receives federal funding must make every effort to return any spiritual or culturally significant items it holds to the tribes,” the Times reported. Several tribal representatives contacted by the paper said they had been in negotiations for a few years but had not yet received the items they were requesting.

05 The winners of the 2017 Absolut Art Awards are artist Anne Imhof and the writer, curator, and professor Huey Copeland.