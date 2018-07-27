6 Artist-Approved Platforms for Building Your Website

If you’ve listened to a podcast, ridden the New York City subway, or watched the Super Bowl in the last five years, you’re likely familiar with Squarespace. The website-building platform has become shorthand for planting your flag in the digital sand. It’s become so ubiquitous that you’d be forgiven for thinking that Squarespace—or perhaps competitors like Wix and Weebly—is the only game in town for easily creating your own website.

But particularly for artists and other creatives, when it comes to launching an e-commerce shop for your art or photography, publishing a digital archive, or courting design clients with a splashy portfolio, there are many more tools at your disposal. Here, we share just a few of them and how they work.



