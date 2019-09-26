“For Radioactive: Stories from Beyond the Wall (2017–19), I led workshops over the course of two years inside [Cook County Jail] and developed work with incarcerated men, collectively called the Radioactive Ensemble. We imagined what objects within the jail would say if they could speak, employing fiction as a means to amplify the silenced stories that exist behind the wall. At the culminating public event, we projected animations and broadcast sound works through the city’s independent radio station. We aimed to transgress the wall, to dissolve the concrete barrier that dehumanizes on both sides of its faces by transmitting stories from inside the jail through the wall and into airwaves of the city. As community members gathered outside the jail to watch and listen, they spoke fiercely and compassionately about the ways that the wall, the jail, and the prison industrial complex tear us apart.

“I envision a world where we gather together and use our collective power to dismantle incarceration. In this future, we occupy a city of tender compassion, of fugitive study, and of walls turned sideways. As a member of the Radioactive Ensemble who was locked up at the time stated: ‘We are alive, and we are charged’—and in our fused power, we can re-imagine a free city.”



