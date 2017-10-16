6 Artists Who Are Pushing the Limits of Wood

Wood may be one of the oldest and most commonplace art materials, long used in African, Pre-Columbian, and Oceanic artwork to create groundbreaking forms, but it’s full of surprises. Even the artist Ursula von Rydingsvard, who has been creating monumental sculptures from cedar wood for more than 40 years, is frequently caught off guard by its vagaries. “Often, as I build my work, the original image changes—it is not unusual for the wood to [refuse to] yield to something I am asking of it,” she tells me. “Every time I see a truckload of my cedar beams, I give myself a talking-to: ‘Okay Ursula, enough is enough, surely there must be some other material that you can work with.’”

Through their powerful, large-scale public artworks, and elegant, minimal, or playful forms, artists like von Rydingsvard, Martin Puryear, and Courtney Smith have positioned wood as a viable contemporary material for sculpture, one that transcends its associations with mere craft. Wood has also become easier to manipulate in recent years, due to the availability of digital tools for design and fabrication. CAD programs, CNC machines, and laser cutters have expanded the possibilities of shaping wood, making it more versatile and reducing the need for hard-earned manual skill.

However, the most innovative artists working with wood today aren’t necessarily taking advantage of the newest technology. Some, like Christopher Kurtz, are still honing traditional woodcraft techniques, and others, like Alison Elizabeth Taylor, are reinvigorating methods of sculpting wood that date back to the Renaissance. This new generation continues to push the limits of wood, employing a dizzying variety of conceptual and technical approaches. Below, six artists describe their strong relationships to the material, despite (and in some cases, because of) its challenges.