6 Cinematographers Who Took Cues from Famous Painters, from Caravaggio to Hopper

The great art house filmmaker Michelangelo Antonioni hated when his peers talked about “writing a film.” He preferred the term “painting a film”—telling a story not with words, but colors, camera angles, and meticulously composed frames.

That’s easier said than done, of course. Film, to echo an old saw, is a visual medium, but it’s undeniably a literary one, too. Lean too heavily on dialogue, and your movie could come off prosaic or heavy-handed; concentrate too hard on the beauty of each frame and your final product may end up feeling inert and indulgent, less than the sum of its pretty parts. A painting, after all, is a single image—films consist of thousands of images, which need to be carefully edited together into a story.

Impressionists Old Masters Small wonder, then, that many of the greatest cinematographers have referenced paintings. They’ve borrowed from modernists andand, sometimes recreating specific images and sometimes riffing loosely on the original works, using one of the oldest art forms to inform one of the newest. Below, we share six directors of photography inspired by the works of famous painters.



