6 Greek Myths You Should Know to Understand Art History

Achilles arose as a hero of the Trojan War, leading the Greeks through a 10-year siege of Troy. One of his most notable feats is killing Hector to avenge the death of his supposed lover Patroclus. Achilles eventually falls victim to a prophecy foretelling his death at Troy; in most versions of the story, the god Apollo guides the arrow of the Trojan prince Paris to Achilles’s heel, his only vulnerable spot. His story was central to Homer’s Iliad, and his feats of heroism, as well as his deeply human tragedy, have kept the story alive.

Barnett Newman was particularly inspired by Greek mythology; he often used titles from the Bible or antiquity, and once wrote a letter to Clement Greenberg defending the Greek style and figure, writing , “It was the Greeks who invented the idea of beauty. Before their time a work of art was concerned with the problem of meaning and was a visible symbol of hieratic thought.” Newman’s admiration of Greek civilization is particularly evident in Achilles (1952), which depicts a red vertical stripe surrounded by brown. The red is most likely a reference to the armor Hephaestus created for Achilles to wear into battle. Twombly also created his own abstract version of the Greek tragedy in Fifty Days at Iliam: Shades of Achilles, Patroclus and Hector (1978).