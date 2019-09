Robert Indiana Banksy has been recycling the motif of a Girl with Balloon regularly since the early 2000s. The composition is dead simple—a young child gesturing toward a heart-shaped balloon floating away from her. It’s not clear whether the girl has released the balloon on purpose, or has let go of the string by accident. The most famous public example was executed on London’s Waterloo Bridge in 2002. Over the ensuing years, it has become a beloved image, the British equivalent of American artistomnipresent LOVE sculpture. Polls have shown that it’s actually the nation’s favorite artwork, period.

Compared to most of Banksy’s oeuvre, it’s non-confrontational and almost saccharine. That might be why, when a 2006 version of Girl with Balloon came up for auction at Sotheby’s in 2018, Banksy decided to subvert the work with a live stunt that shocked audiences (and hijacked the art-world news cycle for the week). The painting, installed in a suspiciously bulky and ornate frame, hammered at $1.3 million with fees—at which point it infamously “self-destructed,” dropping into a shredding device that sliced up a good half of the canvas.