6 Inspiring Outsider Artists You Should Know

If you’re one of those sea-adverse people who just doesn’t quite trust boats, these glazed ceramic sculptures by the New Zealand artist Robert Rapson probably won’t calm you down. The lovably wonky pieces are renderings of historical ships—commercial liners or the occasional cruise ship. They transform the rigidity of maritime architecture into something woozy and melted. Gallerist Sonia Dutton explained that Rapson’s fixation with the theme came from growing up alongside Wellington Harbor, as well as a pivotal, five-week ocean journey he took to Europe with his father. While they’re not “sentimental,” she said, they do nod to an era in which travel was serious business—an undertaking, rather than a quick diversion.



