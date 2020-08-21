6 Market Experts’ Top Takeaways from This Summer’s Virtual Auctions

What was your overall impression of the virtual “live” auctions?

I was actually very impressed with the entrepreneurial spirit of the auction houses. It was far from certain that people would accept not being able to see works in person, or be open to bidding on the work online. But we saw those things were possible. We also have to give credit to Sotheby’s for the production values of their major sales, which I think raised the game for the entire industry. They brought in a production company and really did make it into a visually pleasing experience, which quite honestly I think will be here to stay.

What was a factor that significantly shaped how the auctions played out that less-seasoned observers may have missed?

The first one is a macroeconomic one: We should all be writing letters to the Federal Reserve thanking them for the performance of this auction season. The Fed really turbocharged this auction season—Federal Reserve policy was the real behind-the-scenes winner. The second is that all these houses were already investing in digital, but you’ve got to give credit to the management and leadership who fast-tracked the adoption of digital systems. It was a herculean effort in a really small amount of time.

Was there one particular lot or collection whose performance surprised you?

Abstract Expressionists The Ginny Williams sale was an example of a confluence of forces where you had a compelling, interesting, biographical story of a really radically interesting collector that you could tell. The evening sale did great—second-generation female’ work is hot—but what surprised me were those day sale works, the photographs, the really low-value items, works on paper, things we didn’t pay a lot of attention to; they performed really well because people were buying that story and that aura.

The auction houses are becoming very, very good at creating a brand umbrella utilizing digital storytelling, and it’s easier to do now with the multichannel digital landscape and very thoughtful PR strategy—that’s a lot more compelling than the big brick catalog that would show up at your door that you’d have a couple days to look through. You’re going to see a further convergence with fashion, with the telecommunications and media world, because the auction houses recognize that the big value they can deliver is to take a collection that may or may not be coherent in any way, and build a really interesting narrative around it, and we saw that perfectly with the Ginny Williams collection.

How do you think this summer’s virtual sales will influence future auction seasons?

Over the last 50 years, we have gotten used to the six-month auction cycle. You have a six-month cycle in London, New York, and Hong Kong, and the world is divided into two six-month cycles. I think this digital environment is going to completely blow that out of the water, and what you’re going to see is a much more fluid auction cycle where you’re going to have lots of smaller sales—they’re going to be themed sales, cross-category sales. When a major collector dies, they’re not going to wait until November; they’re going to do it at the best possible moment that could make sense with what else is coming out on the market or what other global events are happening at the time. What the auction houses are learning is that the six-month sales cycle, that’s 2.0. In the 3.0 phase, there’s going to be a lot more flexibility and we’re going to be breaking out of that six-month cycle.



