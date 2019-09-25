In his new show at Company Gallery, “As Far As UUU Take Me,” de Nieves does not disappoint. A white, bead-encrusted figure, seated in a matching throne, beckons us into the show. Donning what appears to be a glittering snowsuit with fringes of cream-colored fur, the character takes on a ghostly aura as it gestures towards a riotous, color-soaked environment. The artist conveys a chaotic cosmos through a stained glass ceiling of planetary patterns above seven shimmering amorphous sculptures, each with a demonic, slightly obscured face. The show conjures scenes of nightlife, glamour, excess, and madness. De Nieves not only allows us to relish in his ever-enticing work, he pushes us to consider mortality, sanity, and the things we value.
—Casey Lesser