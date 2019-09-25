The paintings and sculptures on view at Foxy Production are more purely and aesthetically pleasant, with stylized bodies swirling and folding to fit the canvas just so. The generally smaller works at Helena Anrather—most backed with handmade paper that incorporates the artist’s own hair and hung from cables that force viewers to stoop and stretch like the figures in Kim’s drawings—have a darker edge. In one of the more extreme pieces, Creativity (2019), a figure kneels as if in prayer, a sharpened pencil rammed violently through her joined hands, while an open notebook reveals a drawing of ants swirling in a pattern that matches the grain of the wood tabletop beneath. The image’s elegant lines and expert shading contrast sharply with the pain of artistic anguish it depicts. Kim succinctly and seductively makes clear that the ecstasy of creative fulfillment comes at great cost. Hopefully the breakthroughs in this exhibition didn’t require sacrifices quite so extreme.

—Benjamin Sutton



