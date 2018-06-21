6 Works That Explain Yayoi Kusama’s Rise to Art World Stardom

By the time Kusama left her native Japan for the United States in 1956, she’d already begun her practice of dot-making. Covering sheets of paper with miniscule, repetitive marks not only fed her love of art, but also helped her cope with the stress-induced hallucinations she’d experienced from a young age. (She’s described these as being a result of her mother’s violence and vehement disapproval of her artistic aspirations.) “By translating hallucinations and fear of hallucinations into paintings, I have been trying to cure my disease,” she explained in a 1999 interview.

action painting Jackson Pollock Willem de Kooning After writing to Georgia O’Keeffe from Japan and receiving an encouraging response, Kusama relocated to the U.S., first landing in Seattle and then New York. She was quickly accepted by the city’s avant-garde community of artists, who admired her rejection of thepopularized by the likes ofand. “I wanted to be completely detached from that and start a new art movement,” Kusama has said.

Abstract Expressionism Donald Judd Instead of adopting the dramatic marks of, Kusama made all-over compositions of a different, more restrained sort. She called these increasingly large, white-on-white canvases painted with tight-knit patterns of dots “Infinity Nets.” In 1959, they became the subject of her first New York solo exhibition and created an immediate sensation, inspiring a rare rave review from then-critic, who’d later be crowned the king of Minimalist art.

It was these paintings that created a bridge between Abstract Expressionism and Minimalism, and, as writer Grady T. Turner has pointed out, balanced “avant-garde aesthetics” and the “hallucinatory images” that consumed Kusama’s own mind. In a 1961 article titled “Under the Spell of Accumulation,” Kusama described the impulses behind these canvases: “I gradually feel myself under the spell of the accumulation and repetition in my ‘nets’ which expand beyond myself, and all over the limited space of canvas covering the floor, desk and everywhere,” she wrote. Over the course of her life, Kusama has continued to make “Infinity Nets.” While they range in color and scale, they all retain the repetitive marks of what she refers to as her “obsessional” practice.



