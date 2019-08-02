Los Angeles natives Morgan Elder and Allison Littrell grew up observing the growth of the L.A. art scene and dreamt of creating a multifaceted art space that “appeals to all sorts of people, not only seasoned art fans,” they wrote via email. Before they joined forces to realize this goal, Elder received her BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and founded the Chicago-based gallery Born Nude; and Littrell received her masters at USC and founded the art publication, Third Magazine. This June, they opened Murmurs, a sprawling gallery in Downtown L.A. set to host a diverse range of programming: from exhibitions and performances to panels, workshops, film screenings, and readings. A focus on emerging practices that engage social practice and collaboration-based artwork draws this wide-ranging scope together.