7 Artists Who Created Innovative Mobiles—beyond Alexander Calder

Argentinian-born artist Julio LeParc, like Calder, looked to Mondrian for inspiration, beginning his career as an abstract painter. Early works such as gamme à quatre positions (1959), indicate a nascent interest in optical illusions. His carefully placed, interlocking bands of black, white, and gray paint appear to advance and recede. When he turned his attention to the mobile, Le Parc retained the optical intensity of his paintings, and connected the geometric shapes in complex hanging configurations. Three-dimensional works such as Mobile bleu sur blanc (1960) even resemble geometric abstractions when reproduced in photographs. In person, however, the rows and columns of blue wood and acrylic squares shift and reflect light, appearing in various formations from different points of view. LeParc’s work, like that of many others on this list, challenges viewers to consider perception, light, and the immediacy of aesthetic experience.