7 Artists on Creating New Work during Quarantine

In the front room of her Red Hook apartment, Jess Johnson has been drawing humanoid figures, hybrid beasts, and psychedelic patterns to try and quiet her mind. “There’s only so much anxiety you can manifest about things you have absolutely no control over,” she said. “But I do have complete control over the world in my drawings, and that’s always been important to the psychology of why I do it.”

All of her forthcoming exhibitions, projects, and commissions have either been canceled or postponed. Free of the administrative duties that come with an art practice, Johnson has taken this opportunity to reflect on why she loves making art. “All I had been desiring was more time to draw, and now I have all the time in the world,” she said. “So many artists, myself included, produce artwork with an outcome in mind, such as an exhibition or career step. And removing that outcome can perhaps free us to experiment and create art that connects us to the universalities of being human, as opposed to ‘professional artists’ operating within the structures of a commercial art world.”