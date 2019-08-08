7 Artists Influenced By Cartoons and Comics

was born in Hirosaki in the postwar era, and spent much of his childhood with his nose in Japanese comic books. He has been associated with Neo-Pop art and Superflat movements, both of which appropriate ubiquitous images in media and art to comment on consumer culture. Nara looked to Japanese Otafuku and Okame theater masks, anime and manga, andwoodblock prints to create the works for which he is best known: illustrative portraits of kids, whose cuteness comes with an edge—sometimes literally, as they are prone to brandishing knives.