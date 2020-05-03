7 Artists on the Self-Care Rituals that Keep Them Creative

Claudia Comte, who makes eye-popping sculptures, murals, and paintings, feels lucky to live just outside Basel, where she’s “relatively isolated in the countryside,” she explained. “Every day, I go for walks in and around our garden and the surrounding forests,” she said. “That’s been a continual source of mental and physical nourishment.”
Since the pandemic began, Comte noted that she’s “more able to linger in the present.” It’s a difficult time to predict and plan, yet it’s a perfect moment for observing the world around us, as it is, right now. Comte visits the tadpoles in her pond and the newly planted vegetable patch in her garden. On her walks, she’s spotted llamas, birds, and a hare. Her cat, Blue, trails behind her. Nature offers a salve. “Perhaps this moment galvanizes a caring revolution,” said Comte, “where radical empathy for ourselves, others, and our planet takes primacy. That idea drives me creatively.”