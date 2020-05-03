7 Artists on the Self-Care Rituals that Keep Them Creative

Susan Cianciolo, a longtime staple of New York’s DIY fashion and art scenes, meditates every morning for an hour. For the last 17 years, she’s downloaded meditation files from Orkie.com, which hosts the School of Vibrational Healing. The School’s philosophy, according to its website, is based on the idea that “one needs to experience truth in order to assimilate it into their daily life experience.” It promotes “trance channeling,” which allows participants to communicate with the spiritual realm.

Cianciolo’s self-care rituals are also part of her art practice. She goes to the Hudson Valley’s Blooming Hill Farm every weekend to buy organic vegetables—“covered in dirt right from the earth,” she said. She fills jugs of spring water, cooks “from the earth,” then mingles those activities “with painting and dyeing textiles, all one, all experimental!”

If you’re looking for a yoga instructor, Cianciolo recommends Elena Brower, Anna Falck, and Basak Gunaydin, who are all teaching online now.



