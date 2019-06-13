These Artists Are Changing our Expectations of What Tapestry Can Be

The diverse traditions of West African Strip weaving, Flemish tapestry, and early American story quilts combine in Diedrick Brackens’s viscerally personal textiles. His works frequently comment on his identity as a queer, Black American.

The Los Angeles–based artist, originally from Texas, takes advantage of weaving’s great cultural capacity for storytelling and material symbolism. The threads of his figurative narratives derive from folklore, religion, mythical creatures, cosmology, and the artist’s own lived experience. Brackens’s choice of materials adds further gravity to his imagery: Besides commercial dyes, the artist employs colorants such as wine, tea, and bleach to stain textiles like cotton, a loaded material that points to the transatlantic slave trade.

Brackens has a thoughtful way of entwining social, political, and personal issues through a medium that has become at once contemporary and traditional. “Textile work is exciting audiences again because the field of makers has expanded,” the artist told me. “It is an expansive space where women, queer people, and Black and brown folks have made huge contributions historically and presently.”

The artist’s tapestries are certainly getting attention: Brackens won the 2018 Joyce Alexander Wein Artist Prize presented by the Studio Museum in Harlem , and his latest works are currently on view in “Diedrick Brackens: Darling Divined” in the New Museum ’s lobby galleries.



