Overhead drone footage has become a mainstay of digital storytelling, but the technology still has limitations. Lighter models are less cumbersome and can fly for longer periods of time, but can lack in image quality—better tech usually means more weight. But DJI has essentially spliced the best features of their bestsellers into the Mavic 2 Pro: the compact body of the original Mavic Pro with the image quality of the Phantom 4 Pro.

The Mavic 2 Pro is the first in the lineup to feature a Hasselblad sensor, which, at 1 inch and 20 megapixels, is comparable to a high-end compact camera like the Sony RX100 VI (the original Mavic Pro had a smartphone-sized sensor). The Mavic 2 Pro can reach speeds just above 44 miles per hour and can fly for 31 minutes before it requires a battery change. It has sensors on all sides to avoid obstacles and you can see what it’s capturing, live, from up to 5 miles away. You can also set specific flying modes from DJI’s app, such as a time-lapse mode that will speed up the world below it; a point-of-interest mode that will send it circling around a single subject; a waypoint mode that will set its path along several points; and a boomerang mode that, as the name suggests, will send it away and back to the original starting point.



