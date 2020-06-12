7 Curators Using Instagram to Provide Access to Museums during Quarantine

Every image on Rachel Parikh’s feed demands to be seen up close. The curator posts stunning photographs of arms and armor that have historically received little attention. Ornate blades from India, Iran, and Turkey are featured alongside other metalworks, such as ox-headed maces, turban-inspired helmets, and a horse bridle that exemplifies the craftsmanship of Tibetan ironwork. Parikh contextualizes the objects with compelling captions that detail their purposes: They’ve been used as protective gear, ceremonial items, and religious relics. “As one of the few specialists of South Asian arms and armor, I feel that these objects are underexposed and deserve to be appreciated, admired, and understood,” Parikh said. “Additionally, we often associate arms and armor with the battlefield and with violence, but they were so much more than instruments of war. I want to show just how multifaceted these materials are, and that they are an important part of art history.”



