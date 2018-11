7 Female Photographers You Should Know from Paris Photo

Light may be the primary medium in photography, but Friend uses it in a different, quite literal way, altering the compositions of found photographs so that they glitter with light. The resulting patterns might scatter across a woman’s face, like a fading memory, or outline figures so that they appear transcendent, moments away from the rapture that will carry them skyward (the opening credits of HBO’s The Leftovers in 2015 come to mind).

Though the collection of images may seem as if they are from a single album, or a single life, they are vintage photographs that she collects from shops, auctions, and the internet. Displaced from their original context, each image is imbued with new meaning. “The images are permanently altered; they are lost and reborn,” Friend writes in her artist statement. In an interview with Lenscratch, she explained how the process of making the series has led to her questioning the larger philosophical questions of the photographic medium itself. “What is a photograph? What is its material quality, what does this material mean?” she asked. “And how does our relationship change with photographs over time?”