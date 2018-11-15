7 Female Photographers You Should Know from Paris Photo

This summer, a new exhibition and monograph, Hot Mirror, brought together old and new works, photo collages, and snippets of text that read like a memoir. In the spirit of Surrealist exercises, the “image-poems” create a visual lyricism and a narrative that is open to interpretation. Like all of Sassen’s work, it questions the truth in an image: “Two people can look at the same picture and see something completely different. It’s essential to create a space where perception and subjectivity can run free,” she told Dazed.



