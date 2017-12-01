7 of the Met’s Tiniest Masterpieces

Thomas Seir Cummings was one of the most prolific (and best-trained) miniaturists in 19th-century America, even teaching the craft at the National Academy of Design in New York City for more than three decades. He put his talents to personal use in this gift for his wife, in which he linked tiny portraits of their nine children to form a one-of-a-kind statement piece. When Cummings exhibited the necklace in 1841, a critic for the New York Express dubbed it “a very good idea”—although no one else seemed to catch on. The object remains the only known example of miniatures combined in such a manner.