7 Must-See Shows in New York Right Now

At first, the orange booklet that Garth Greenan Gallery has published in conjunction with itsshow seems superfluous. The unstretched, round-edged canvases are riots of texture and color that speak for themselves. Autobiography: Artemis (1986) features cross-hatched chartreuse and periwinkle brushstrokes against a sunny background, while Pindell’s signature hole punches populate the surface of her powder-blue Autobiography: Japan (Shisen-do, Kyoto) (1982). Embedded pictures of houses, hands, and abstracted shapes emerge from the canvases’ glistening grounds as indications of the hardships and tragedies that underlie Pindell’s lovely surfaces. One painting, Autobiography: Fire (Suttee) (1986–87), features the outline of her body—a visual representation of how the artist’s life is inextricably bound up in her work. It’s also, as the booklet points out, a fitting tribute to the late artist, one of Pindell’s friends.