7 Must-See Shows in New York Right Now

Ininstallation of photographs and text Shapolsky Et Al. Manhattan Real Estate Holdings, A Real-time Social System, As Of May 1,1971 (1971), the artist exposed that a major real estate group was capitalizing on low-income New York neighborhoods. The piece spurred then-director of the Guggenheim Thomas Messer to cancel Haacke’s solo show at the museum that year, inciting controversy and leading to the firing of the curator. No ties between the real estate group and the Guggenheim were found, but the work propelled Haacke’s dedication to investigate the inner workings of the art establishment, as well as government organizations and corporations. The artist’s current retrospective at the New Museum , “Hans Haacke: All Connected,” feels fresh in the present, as major art institutions are pressed to contend with their problematic financial backers.