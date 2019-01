Imagine you could make a giant doodle in the air with the tip of your finger, then walk around and through it. This dream becomes reality with Google’s Just a Line app, which uses augmented reality that allows you to make simple line drawings on your phone that appear to hover in the real space in front of you. You can record and share a video of your own creation process, or, if you and a friend use the app together, you can collaborate on a drawing—or just play a high-tech game of tic-tac-toe.