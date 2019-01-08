Though the quality and ease of use of the iPhone’s camera app may leave you more than satisfied, if you’re looking for something closer to the experience of using a DSLR camera, consider Obscura 2. Though it’ll cost you $4.99, the new version of the app (designed with iPhone X in mind) offers greater performance and stability, and features a clean interface, as well as the ability to capture multiple image formats at once. You can shoot highly detailed RAW images, achieve greater depth in your photos, and as you take pictures, you can seamlessly modify the exposure and focus with a few taps.



