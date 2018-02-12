7 Photographers Who Captured the Agony and Ecstasy of Young Love

Photographer and filmmaker Matt Lambert began shooting sensual images of LGBTQ youth, mostly boys on the brink of adulthood, when he relocated from New York to Berlin nearly a decade ago. He describes his semi-autobiographical work, through which he explores his own youth and sexuality, as “an anthem of what young relationships and sexuality look like now.” The images, bolstered by Lambert’s deep-rooted ties to publications like i-D and Dazed, have attracted a strong following from contemporary youth around the world. Of this fanbase, Lambert has acknowledged that he seeks to “continue the conversations that are based around youth identity and how we look at gender and sexuality, because you see the impact that your work actually has on young people.”



