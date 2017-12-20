7 Simple Ways to Be More Creative in 2018





1. Ditch distractions

In order to better appreciate beauty and art, find ways to get rid of distractions. A study published in May of this year found that when we’re distracted, our ability to experience beauty is diminished. The research supports the contention popularized by philosopher Immanuel Kant, that processing beauty requires complex thoughts.

The same applies when looking at art. And these days, the biggest distraction at galleries and museums is very likely your cell phone. So, next time you’re heading out to see art, consider putting your phone away, or leave it at home altogether. As painful as it may be to pass up a selfie with the Mona Lisa, research has found that the mere presence of a phone in your pocket can lessen your focus.