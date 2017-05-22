7 Things to Know about Mid-Century Design Pioneer Florence Knoll

In the male-dominated world of post-war modern—and, let’s face it, contemporary—design, Florence Knoll Bassett, who turns 100 on May 24th, has been a leading woman in the industry for decades. Anyone who appreciates and recognizes classic designs from the mid-century period (or even the mid-century-inspired sets of Mad Men) has Knoll Bassett to thank for revolutionizing the way we live and work in the modern home and office.

As the creative force behind Knoll, the legendary furniture company founded by Hans Knoll in 1941, Knoll Bassett (née Florence Schust) was a highly skilled designer and architect in her own right when she joined the company in 1943. She had previously studied and worked with some of the era’s most esteemed design intellectuals, whose iconic works she would also license and bring into production, along with many of her own. Believing that modern architecture naturally reinforced a need for modern interiors, Knoll Bassett famously referred to her work as the “meat and potatoes” or “fill-ins” for commercial projects (a humbling and charming analogy to her former teacher Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s “skin and bones” approach to architecture).

A perfectionist committed to style and quality, Knoll Bassett created timeless works that comprised nearly a third of Knoll’s catalog offerings by 1950—and many remain in production to this day (the brand is reviving a few of her archival works in celebration of her 100th year). In honor of the occasion, we share a few things to know about Florence Knoll Bassett.

The Saarinens discovered her talents at age 12.





Born in 1917 in Saginaw, Michigan, to parents that died early in her life, Knoll Bassett was orphaned by age 12. It was by fate and chance that a foster guardian enrolled her to Kingswood School, a boarding school for girls that was part of the Cranbrook Educational Community—the legendary art, education, and museum campus whose chief architect, the world-renowned Finnish designer Eliel Saarinen, was also a teacher and president.

Noting her talents and interest in the campus buildings, Saarinen and his wife, Loja, a textile designer, took Knoll Bassett under their wing. She also grew close to their son, Eero—yes, that one—who was seven years her senior, and frequently spent summers in Finland with the family. By age 14, Knoll Bassett designed her first concept for a house, demonstrating an early aptitude for architecture.



