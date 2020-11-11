7 West African Institutions Animating the Region’s Contemporary Art Scene

Nubuke Foundation is not technically new as it was founded 14 years ago in Accra, Ghana, and has supported over 200 artists, artisans, and creative individuals through rigorous exhibitions, public programs, and residencies. November 2019, however, heralded a new chapter for this prestigious Ghanaian art institute with a new cantilevered concrete building designed by architects Baerbel Mueller and Juergen Storhmayer.
The building, a contemporary take on tropical modernism, has access to the natural environment, light, and ventilation. The broad-scale renovation of the institution’s spaces transformed existing buildings into a multifunctional site consisting of a new commercial gallery, a shop, a residency space, a children’s library, a café, landscaped grounds, and shared working spaces.
In light of the current pandemic, founding director Odile Tevie emphasized the need for art institutions to adapt or else face redundancy. “What is now apparent is that in Ghana and beyond, an equal measure of importance must be placed on the development of local arts professionals as has been on that of the artist,” she said.
The Nubuke Foundation’s latest exhibitions include a major retrospective of pioneering photographer
spanning his seven-decade career, as well as a group show featuring artists born in or after the year 1989. Nubuke’s new extension and reconfiguration is a thoughtful institutional reinvention project that keeps abreast with the times and stays relevant to its context.