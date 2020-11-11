7 West African Institutions Animating the Region’s Contemporary Art Scene

In 2014, the prominent Nigerian art collector Prince Yemisi Shyllon announced a proposal for the creation of his own museum, the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA), to house works spanning Nigerian pre-colonial to contemporary art. In addition to receiving 1,000 items from Shyllon’s personal collection, the new museum would also become the new permanent home for Pan-Atlantic University’s holdings at the suggestion of Lagos-based art historian and current museum director Jess Castellote.

El Anatsui The resulting collection is expansive; some of the country’s earliest artworks, including Nok terracottas and Benin and Ife bronzes, are on display alongside modern and contemporary artworks by Lamidi Fakeye, Aina Onabolu, Peju Alatise Victor Ehikhamenor, and

The 15,000-square-foot museum, with its distinct red-rust façade and cantilevered cubic building, offers free admission and is located on Pan-Atlantic University’s campus in Ibeju-Lekki. Castellote explained that the museum is grounded in learning and programming that puts Nigerians first. “Being a university museum, our primary function is an educational one,” he said. “Our curatorial and programming offers have to be truly relevant first to our local audiences, especially the youth. What Western museums do with their ‘African collections’ is not completely relevant to us or, for that matter, to our audience.”



