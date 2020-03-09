How These 7 Women Are Making the Art World More Diverse

Some grew up with art, while others discovered it later in life. Some pursued formal education in art, and others are self-taught. But they are all driven by a vision of collecting that has less to do with objects and more to do with supporting their communities in whatever way they can.

“There does seem to be this sway of women who, once they start to go a bit more public in what they do, are very much focused on this creation of conversational spaces…rather than the ‘I’m going build a museum’ model, the phallic approach,” said Rose Lejeune, a London-based curator and researcher who has worked with collectors through the Delfina Foundation’s residency program. They seem to understand “that the privilege of wealth enables you to support an ecosystem,” she said, especially in places with limited state support for the arts.

“It feels less like they’re trophy-hunting,” said Norris. “It’s more of a gathering than a hunting-type thing,” she added with a laugh.



