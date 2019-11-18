In his opening essay, Sargent quoted model Barbara Summers on the lack of varied representation of black beauty in pop culture: “Beauty is a power. And the struggle to have the entire range of black beauty recognized and respected is a serious one.” Though photographers championed black beauty in the 1970s “Black is Beautiful” movement in the U.S. and U.K., and throughout West Africa in portrait studios during the second half of the 20th century, the gaze behind the lens was largely male. Moreover, white photographers are still regularly applauded for their takes on contemporary black life, while black photographers receive less recognition.

Lesley A. Martin, publisher at Aperture Foundation, stressed how important it is to reassess “who gets to narrate and shape our collective ideas of beauty and value.” Fashion images shift the tides of beauty standards, but as Sargent writes, they do so much more: “Viewed critically, they offer a means of cultural reflection, tracking changes in societal attitudes, politics, sexuality, social and economic structures, and the value that we ascribe to expressions of individuality.”