The ’70s Thai Magazines That Turned Censorship into an Art Form

Hand-drawn butterflies, starbursts, and bunnies cover nipples; sketches of songbirds, horseshoes, and panties veil pubic hair and bums. Who knew that censorship could be so artful?

Tiane Doan na Champassak’s new book Censored brings together a whopping 4,170 images documenting censorship that was applied by hand to the pages of 1960s and ’70s Thai girlie mags. They show how one group of creatives bucked the government’s crackdown on nudity by turning censorship into a form of expression. Equally relevant to today’s audiences, though, is the way in which these images summon contemporary controversies—in particular, attempts by social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook to regulate images of the naked body.

When I speak with Champassak, he’s sitting in his home in Provence, France, where he keeps his collection of over 500 vintage magazines, bearing titles like Siam’s Guy, Hot Sakura, and Top Secret. The artist—whose broader photographic practice explores issues of censorship, gender identity, and sexuality—amassed the trove over the course of 10 years, on annual trips to Bangkok. (Champassak is of French, Vietnamese, and Laotian descent, and splits his time between France and Southeast Asia.)