The awards have been piling in. In 2019, she received a College Art Association Distinguished Artist Award for Lifetime Achievement, the George Wittenborn Memorial Book Award from the Art Libraries Society of North America, an honorary degree from The Maryland Institute College of Art, and the Artist Legacy Foundation’s 2019 Artist Award. She also won a 2019 Archives of American Art Medal from the Smithsonian Institution and became a distinguished professor at Stony Brook University, where she has taught since 1979.

“I’ve learned a lot from my students,” Pindell told me. She recalled that during a recent figurative painting class, a student took out her smartphone and photographed the copper urn she was observing. “The photographs of the paintings were incredible, because her eyes couldn’t see that detail, but her phone could,” Pindell said. After, she began instructing her students to turn things upside down, so to speak, by photographing what they intended to paint. This creates a new, challenging perspective, she explained, that encourages growth as an artist.