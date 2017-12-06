8 Artist-Run Gift Shops You Need to Know

The artist is the original jack of all trades, in the business of creating objects, testing hypotheses, solving problems—and dreaming up new environments. That’s why they make some of the best shop-owners, as Sarah Lucas and Tracey Emin’s now-legendary ’90s shop-cum-gesamtkunstwerk attests. (Their objects for sale included t-shirts that read “I’m so fucky,” and an altarpiece dedicated to David Hockney.)

Today, artists continue to run stores that put thoughtfully designed (and often functional) objects out into the world, inspiring consumer delight and making money for creatives along the way. There are numerous such examples around the world—including the Turner Prize-winning design collective Assemble’s store, Granby Workshop, selling ceramics and other goods to revive a depressed neighborhood in the northern British city of Liverpool, and the beautiful gift shop Nimia in Guadalajara, run by an illustrator and interior designer.

But this time around we’ve focused on eight U.S. shops, from idiosyncratic storefronts in Austin, Texas, to Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Not included here but very much worth a visit: Los Angeles’s Family Bookstore and Ooga Booga, and Oakland’s Marion + Rose Fine Goods.)





Austin, Texas