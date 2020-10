8 Artists Who Had Breakout Moments at Auction This Fall

The “New Now” series of auctions at Phillips is a closely watched testing ground for younger artists’ secondary-market appeal. The fifth lot in the September 30th edition of the auction, Firelei Báez’s Megan (lugar a dudas) (2017), was just the third work by the Dominican, New York–based artist ever to come to auction. It had been tagged with a relatively conservative presale estimate of $10,000 to $15,000, which it swiftly eclipsed, eventually selling for $46,250—a new auction record for Báez that held for all of two days. On October 2nd, the new work Slooshying the Sluice of Lovely Sounds. Oh, it Was Gorgeousness and Gorgeosity Made Flesh (2020) was offered at Sotheby’s “Contemporary Curated” sale, with an estimate of $8,000 to $12,000. It more than quadrupled that high estimate, eventually selling for $56,700.

Those successive records, both set by relatively small works on paper melding elements of portraiture and dazzling abstraction, seem destined to be smashed in turn whenever one of Báez’s spectacular paintings on canvas comes to auction. At The Armory Show in March, James Cohan sold one large canvas for $170,000.