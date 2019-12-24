These 8 Artists Broke into the Art Market Big Leagues in 2019

Party’s work has turned up at auction 26 times since he joined Hauser & Wirth (the lion’s share of his 36 appearances at auction ever). His auction record has been smashed twice in that time: First at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong, where his 2015 Portrait eclipsed its high estimate of HK$3 million (US$382,667) to sell for HK$5.6 million (US$726,430) in October; and again in November at Christie’s in Hong Kong, which sold his 2016 landscape Rocks for HK$8.7 million (US$1.1 million), officially ushering Party into the seven-figure club.

Earlier this month, Hauser & Wirth sold Party’s monumental pastel Trees (2019) for $385,000 at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Early next year, he will have his first solo show with his new gallery, taking over Hauser & Wirth’s sprawling Los Angeles complex to coincide with the second edition of Frieze Los Angeles.



