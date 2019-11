Who are some artists you learned about for the first time this year whose work you’d love to add to your collection?

Anne Speier , an artist based in Vienna, is one of the most interesting and fascinating painters I have come across recently. I met her work for the very first time when in Basel for Art Basel this year, in the first edition of a very small art fair called June. I found out she had a solo show at the Secession in Vienna the same time another artist, very close to me, had her solo. I did not buy the work in Basel, as I needed more time to learn more about her practice and ideally do a studio visit and meet her in person, which has happened just a few days ago. I found real quality in her work, not only in her incredible painting skills. The work is strange and enigmatic, experimental and courageous, pushing into new materials and printing techniques.

Zizipho Poswa is an artist I met this summer during a family trip in Africa. She is doing things with ceramics I have not seen anybody doing, with a spirit and ambition that impress me. Her ceramic sculptures are powerful and beautiful, they show incredible skills and sensitivities and convey a totally fresh and innovative language that touches on her African heritage as a woman. I found out about her through a friend who suggested I visit Southern Guild gallery in Cape Town, Zizipho’s gallery. Before the trip, I started researching the gallery’s program and Zizipho’s work stood out to me. I visited the gallery, and most importantly, I visited her studio and met her in Cape Town.

Are there any artists who you already collect, whose work you’d love to receive as a gift this holiday season?

There are so many artists who are already in my collection whose work I go back to and love to collect deeper—so my Christmas wish list is very long.