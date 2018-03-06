8 Highlights from the Spring/Break Art Show

Billed as a “curator-driven” event, organized annually by Ambre Kelly and Andrew Gori, the Spring/Break Art Show has never had much in common with the more commercially geared fairs unfolding during Armory Week in New York. Sure, most everything’s for sale—and V.I.P. hours on opening day let would-be collectors browse ahead of the masses—but the focus here is on experience, enjoyment, and no small amount of absurdity. In one room, a massive multimedia installation by the collective Fall On Your Sword includes a man dressed as Frankenstein’s monster riffing on the lyrics to the Pet Shop Boys’s song “West End Girls.” In another, Alexander Reben turns Google’s Deep Dream Generator on footage of Bob Ross’s Joy of Painting.

We braved the sprawling two-floor installation in Times Square to select some of the more intriguing, enlightening, or just plain odd presentations.



